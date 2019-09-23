A New Republican Gender Strategy?

The Corner

I wrote recently about how the Democrats are out of touch on gender. I quoted lifelong Democrats who have left the party over its reckless abandonment of sex-based protections for women and children. Today, the Daily Wire reports:

Conservatives are seeking to underscore Democrats’ radical gender policies, and its destructive implications for girls and women in particular, in a new hard-hitting ad supporting Republican Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. The conservative is in a hotly-contested race against Democratic challenger Attorney General Andy Beshear.

With election day creeping up on November 5, American Principles Project (APP) Super PAC “Campaign for American Principles” released an ad Monday showcasing a grim world wherein Beshear-supported gender policies leave young female athletes behind. In the clip, which can be viewed below, young female track runners are blown out by a male competitor who identifies as female.

“All female athletes want is a fair shot in competition, at a scholarship, at a title, at victory,” a narrator says. “What if that shot was taken away by a competitor who claims they’re a girl who was born a boy?”

“Andy Beshear supports legislation that would destroy girls’ sports. He calls it ‘equality.’ Maybe. But is it fair?” the female narrator continues.

The ad closes out urging citizens to vote against Beshear, noting he’s “too extreme for Kentucky,” and links to ExtremeAndyBeshear.com.

If I were a Republican strategist, I’d keep up this sort of thing.

