A Nice Coincidence

Having written this week and last about the many successes conservative organizations are having educating public-sector union employees about their Janus rights, it’s a pleasure to see that our friends at the Bradley Foundation have, as the star of its most recent “We the People” interview, none other than Mark Janus, who joins his Liberty Justice Center colleague Patrick Hughes (LJC’s president) to discuss the organization’s numerous and important legal fights seeking to protect the free-speech rights of government workers (and there are plenty of them) who oppose how Big Labor spends their dues.

Bradley president Rick Graber does his usual excellent job of discussion-leading. Watch it here: