A Nostalgic Christmas and New Song

If you are in a more nostalgic mood this Christmas, I have written/directed just the song/music video for you! “Christmas in George Square” is a story, as well as a song, about a depressed person and a homeless man who have a meaningful encounter in Glasgow city center on Christmas eve.

I wrote the lyrics and supplied the vocals. My sister, Lily, and I co-wrote the music. The studio recording was mixed, mastered, and arranged by Steve Gibb and features a world-class ensemble of Broadway, jazz, and folk musicians: Steve Gibb on guitar, Mairi Dorman Phaneuf on cello, Benedict Morris on violin, Mark Verdino on bass, and Harold O’Neal on piano.

The song enjoyed its world premiere last year at the Clan Currie Society’s annual Pipes of Christmas concert in New York City and has since been performed at the Broadway at Birdland series. It is now available across platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon Music.

I rather shamelessly promoted the song on a recent episode of The Editors and would like to reiterate the dedication to my colleague Alexandra DeSanctis, who said then that she wanted to start Christmas early. Well, Alexandra — here it is!

Return to The Corner

