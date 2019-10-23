The Corner

World

A Pop Star Defends Democracy in Hong Kong

By
Denise Ho performs at the Oslo Freedom Forum in Norway, May 27, 2019. (NTB Scanpix / Ryan Kelly / Reuters)

In the forthcoming issue of National Review, I have a piece about Tanya Chan, who is a Hong Konger: She is a legislator and a democracy leader, in the thick of it all. She is also an inspiration.

Today, I talked with Denise Ho — who is also an inspiration. She, too, is a Hong Konger, and a democracy leader, in the thick of it all. She is also a pop star — a household name in Hong Kong and beyond. Her activism has not come without costs. She has paid a price in engagements, endorsements, etc. Obviously, she is persona non grata in Mainland China — which is a very, very big market. But she could not remain silent. Something within her impelled her to join the others in the streets.

For my podcast with her — a Q&A — go here.

We met at Town Hall in New York City, where the Oslo Freedom Forum was holding a special session. (On the façade of Town Hall, it says in big, bold letters, “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”) We talk about her life and career. The prospects for democracy in Hong Kong. The brutality of the police. The question of Taiwan. And other key subjects.

Comments

She says that all people who favor democracy, freedom, and human rights — wherever they live — are linked. They are allies, and should stand together against oppressors.

Usually, Q&A goes out with music by Glazunov (which is how the show is introduced, too) — the last movement of his Symphony No. 5, “Heroic.” This time, it goes out with a Denise Ho song. Again, here.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

In Defense of Tulsi

By
Some years ago, a liberal-minded friend of mine complained during lunch that Fox News was “stealing” his elderly parents. “They should be enjoying retirement,” he said, noting that they live in a modest but comfortable style with attentive children and grandchildren to enjoy. “But instead,” he sighed, ... Read More
Religion

The Crisis of Catholic Leadership

By
In the last 48 hours there have been two big Vatican stories. First, revelations about the Holy See’s financial crisis; second, and more bizarrely, a furious dispute over statues being thrown into the Tiber. But really it’s all one story, the big story of contemporary Catholicism: a disastrous failure of ... Read More