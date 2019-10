In this thread:

If you want people to think your goal isn't climate but rather making (& keeping) nations poor, then attacking France & Brazil, which get 86% & 79% of their power from zero-carbon sources, is a great strategy

PS: 26% of Brazilians (55M people) live in poverty you can't imagine https://t.co/NjgKRC9idP

— Mike Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) September 28, 2019