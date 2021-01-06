A President Pence Would Be a Good Thing Right Now

Vice President Mike Pence takes part in a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters)

There were good people who showed up at the pro-Trump rally today. Like Black Lives Matter events over the summer, some were legitimate protesters – free speech and assembly and all. And then there were the people up to no good. Who were the ones who stormed the Capitol? I don’t know. But I do know that I had a sick feeling as I heard some of the president’s remarks at the rally — and his son talked about something that sounded a lot like vengeance in the hours approaching the Electoral College vote certification by Congress.

Earlier today on social media, I was far from the only person calling for the president’s resignation. I know that’s unlikely, but it’s needed. People who supported him for well-intentioned reasons need to acknowledge this is not something they wanted or saw coming. We all need to approach the present and future with humility.

Mike Pence did the right thing today. And it would be a good thing for the country if he were president for the next two weeks. Because he would attend Joe Biden’s inauguration. He might even say “I’m sorry, Donald Trump didn’t bring out the best in us, and I’m a part of that.” I also would hope he would speak to all the people who think that the election was stolen. He would encourage them to work with him and others like him who do want to end abortion and do want to see transparency in government and who love freedom because it is God’s gift to us to be good stewards of.

I know the anger is deep. And the previous paragraph may be Pollyannish. I’ve certainly heard on social media today about how Mike Pence surrendered to the Deep State. But the anger is on both and maybe even all sides. It’s not a Deep State to want some peace and common ground and preservation of the republic, trusting in God and summoning our better angels and having robust debates, not executive orders and hatred and violence. This country and working together is still worth fighting for.

Anyway, I do hope the 25th Amendment is being considered by Pence and the Cabinet. Again, there were people I love at the Trump rally today. I’ve heard people who didn’t like the turn of events at the Capitol. But if you were being told by the president of the United States that the election had been stolen, to stay strong, and go to the Capitol – that could get out of hand. And I say that as a person who has gone to the March for Life to the Capitol and Supreme Court since college (which was a bit ago now). I understand the importance of showing up.

The president should resign. I’m crazy, I know, but maybe Melania and Ivanka can convince him? It would be a gift to the country to be able to recalibrate a bit before Biden’s inauguration. I wish he weren’t going to be inaugurated. It’s going to be a hard four years. But so have the last years.

I’d like to think that everyone who has called Trump the most pro-life president would support Mike Pence becoming president to acknowledge this gamble went too far.

I also think a President Pence would be more likely to not allow the execution of Lisa Montgomery next Tuesday. Or so I pray. It would be a powerful pro-life statement.

Please pray for our country. Whatever you think of Donald Trump or this post.