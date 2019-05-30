The Corner

World

A Prince’s Progress

By
Zeid Raad al-Hussein at the Oslo Freedom Forum in May 2019

Here is a Q&A with a man who has had a very unusual life. He was born royal — a prince. He has worked alongside people with dead-opposite experiences. He was educated in America (Johns Hopkins) and Britain (Cambridge). He married an American (a Texan, no less). Almost by accident, he worked for the U.N., starting out in the former Yugoslavia. He became high commissioner for human rights. All over the world, he has seen beautiful things in life and the very ugliest, or most depraved. He has a lot to say, and he is saying some of it now as a professor at Penn law school. He says a fair amount in our Q&A. Get to know Zeid Raad al-Hussein of Jordan. (Again, here.)

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More