The Corner

Elections

A Reagan Milestone for Biden

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Dallas, Texas, March 2, 2020. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

Today Joe Biden is exactly as old as Ronald Reagan was on his last day in office.

Exactly? Exactly: 77 years, 11 months, 14 days.

Comments

Ronald Wilson Reagan, who was the oldest president in American history at the close of his second term, was born February 6, 1911. He departed the White House on January 20, 1989. That’s 28,473 days. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born November 20, 1942. From then till today is 28,473 days. Should Biden be elected president today and deliver an acceptance speech after midnight, he will be older when he gives his victory address than Reagan was at the last moment of his career in public service.

Few observers of politics since 1988 would have expected Biden could ever be in the position he is now, but then again: he’s the luckiest politician in American history.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Elections

What This Election Has Ignored

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about culture, language, and politics. Since there aren’t any big stories in the news today . . . Bankrupting Small-Time Landlords Anti-capitalist rhetoric has always relied on artificial oppositions: labor vs. capital, consumers vs. producers, renters vs. ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
Elections

Vote No on 1984

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, here and here. These articles and the one below reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Establishes 1776 Commission

By
This afternoon President Trump signed an “Executive Order Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.” The order marks an important step in Trump’s efforts to foster patriotic education. The text is longer and more substantive than typical presidential EOs. It offers sharp criticisms of ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Establishes 1776 Commission

By
This afternoon President Trump signed an “Executive Order Establishing the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission.” The order marks an important step in Trump’s efforts to foster patriotic education. The text is longer and more substantive than typical presidential EOs. It offers sharp criticisms of ... Read More