A Reagan Milestone for Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Dallas, Texas, March 2, 2020. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

Today Joe Biden is exactly as old as Ronald Reagan was on his last day in office.

Exactly? Exactly: 77 years, 11 months, 14 days.

Ronald Wilson Reagan, who was the oldest president in American history at the close of his second term, was born February 6, 1911. He departed the White House on January 20, 1989. That’s 28,473 days. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born November 20, 1942. From then till today is 28,473 days. Should Biden be elected president today and deliver an acceptance speech after midnight, he will be older when he gives his victory address than Reagan was at the last moment of his career in public service.

Advertisement

Few observers of politics since 1988 would have expected Biden could ever be in the position he is now, but then again: he’s the luckiest politician in American history.