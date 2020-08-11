A Real Race in Michigan?

Is the presidential race in Michigan close or a Biden blowout? The polls point in opposite directions.

The most recent poll, conducted July 26 to August 6 by YouGov for the University of Wisconsin, shows Biden leading Trump 47 percent to 43 percent among registered voters. A July 24-26 poll of likely voters by the Democratic pollster Change Research also found Biden leading by just four points.

On the other hand, a CNN poll showed Biden up 12 points in mid-July, and a late July poll conducted by EPIC-MRA showed Biden up 11 points.

One possible sign that the Biden campaign believes the race is actually close in Michigan: The state’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer, found herself in recent weeks back on Biden’s VP shortlist.