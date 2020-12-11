A Remedial Lesson on the SALT Deduction

Congressman Tom Suozzi (D., N.Y.) took to Twitter yesterday to do what Democrats representing New York and California do best: Whine about the 2017 tax bill’s capping of the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction at $10,000. In a since-deleted thread, here’s what Suozzi had to say:

In New York, a married teacher and grocery store worker easily make $150,000 a year. But that doesn’t make them wealthy, that makes them middle class in New York. While $150,000 is considered wealthy in South Carolina, or Oklahoma, or Iowa, or South Dakota, in NY and many other areas in the country, the

…