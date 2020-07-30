During a Senate committee hearing today, California’s Diane Feinstein said the following:

We hold China as a potential trading partner, as a country that has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time, and as a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations. I deeply believe that.

Does she read the news?

The American and German consumer and Western trade policy have pulled tens of millions of Chinese people out of poverty. And the very unrespectable actions of their state threaten to plunge them back into it.