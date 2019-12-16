The Corner

U.S.

A Response to Representative Chip Roy

By

The Texas Republican congressman spelled out his thinking on impeachment the other day. At Bloomberg Opinion, I make the case that he’s got it wrong.

Chip Roy, a Republican House member from Texas, has handled the Ukraine controversy in an unusual way: He listened to the testimony and took some time to think about it before stating his conclusions. When he spoke in the interim, it was to make discrete observations, such as defending former foreign-policy official Fiona Hill from xenophobic attacks by allies of President Donald Trump. Roy has now organized his thoughts in an article for National Review (where I am a senior editor). It’s a good example of how someone can in good faith conclude that Trump should not be impeached and removed from office. But it’s also an example of the many ways conservatives are finding to minimize Trump’s misconduct. . . .

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

