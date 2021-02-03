A Rough Road Ahead for Democrats

My new Bloomberg Opinion column goes into the obstacles to Biden’s legislative agenda.

A series of executive actions by President Joe Biden has pulled U.S. policy to the left on a range of issues including fracking, abortion and transgender athletes. Progressives should savor the moment, because it could well represent a peak in their efforts to change the country.

Biden came into office with a very progressive platform. But it is entirely possible, even likely, that he won’t deliver on much of it. . . .