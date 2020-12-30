A Shocking Death, and a Reminder of Our Vulnerability

If you catch COVID-19, you will probably make a full recovery with no lingering health problems. There’s about a four-in-ten chance that you’ll be asymptomatic and not even know you caught it. But there are those rare, tragic, and frightening exceptions, and the late Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow is the latest one.

Letlow, 41, was transferred from St. Francis Medical Center to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU on Dec. 23 and has been treated there since then.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children — Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 11 months.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over