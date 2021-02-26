‘A Shot in the Dark’

The Corner

Today on The Editors, Charlie stands in for Rich and discusses the bomb strike in Syria, the slowing vaccine rollout, and the Equality Act with Michael and Jim. Listen below, or subscribe to this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

