A Sizable Senate Majority Stops a Radical Cabinet

Right now, Biden is likely — though far from guaranteed — to become the 46th president of the United States. In Michigan, GOP Senate candidate John James is running ahead of the president and appears to be in a dead heat with incumbent Democrat Gary Peters. Let’s assume Biden moves into the White House and James pulls off an upset. Then let’s assume that a motivated GOP wins both Georgia run-offs (if two run-offs are needed). That would likely give the GOP 53 seats in the upper chamber. A majority of that size might discourage Biden from nominating controversial figures to key cabinet posts. I’m not sure how many Republicans would be willing to confirm Elizabeth Warren as Treasury secretary, Stacey Abrams as attorney general, or Susan Rice as secretary of State.

Isaac Schorr is an ISI Fellow at National Review . @isaac_schorr