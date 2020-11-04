A Sizable Senate Majority Stops a Radical Cabinet

The Corner

Right now, Biden is likely — though far from guaranteed — to become the 46th president of the United States. In Michigan, GOP Senate candidate John James is running ahead of the president and appears to be in a dead heat with incumbent Democrat Gary Peters. Let’s assume Biden moves into the White House and James pulls off an upset. Then let’s assume that a motivated GOP wins both Georgia run-offs (if two run-offs are needed). That would likely give the GOP 53 seats in the upper chamber. A majority of that size might discourage Biden from nominating controversial figures to key cabinet posts. I’m not sure how many Republicans would be willing to confirm Elizabeth Warren as Treasury secretary, Stacey Abrams as attorney general, or Susan Rice as secretary of State.

Elections

No, Every Vote Does Not Count

By
The latest talking point in the election coverage, which I've seen or heard in several places today, is that the Supreme Court has validated the mail-in, depot-drop, and ballot-counting procedures that have been ginned up by state courts and election-board bureaucrats. This is wrong. The Supreme Court has not ... Read More
Elections

The Disinformationists

By
A republic is not just a nation of laws. It also relies on its good-faith watchdogs, such as honest pollsters, the media and bipartisan institutions. We still didn't know the final result of Tuesday's presidential election as of Wednesday night. But there are lots of reasons to worry that something in ... Read More
