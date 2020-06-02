The Corner

Film & TV

A Special Treat for Lord of the Rings Fans

By

Actor Josh Gad and whoever helped him out have pulled off something quite impressive, and quite entertaining. During coronavirus-induced lockdowns, Gad has produced a show called “Reunited Apart,” in which he holds videochats with celebrities from across the world. The latest episode of Reunited Apart was surely the culmination of a great deal of favor-currying, calling and emailing, producing, and logistical coordination (between multiple time zones and countries), and it was all worth it: Gad’s efforts reunited virtually the entire principal cast of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy — including director Peter Jackson and screenwriter Philippa Boyens from the production side — for nearly an hour of banter and reminiscing:

Comments

I encourage you to watch the whole thing for yourself, so I won’t say much about it here. I will say, though, that aside from being so entertaining, it is refreshingly human. The people summoned to the call are some of the most famous in the world. Yet they, too, are starved of physical company, forced to deal with the inadequacies of videoconferencing technology, trading in their own inside jokes and jabs superficially at one another’s expense but actually out of compassion for one another, etc. It would seem a lot like any one of the calls many of us have been on over the past few months — if they weren’t the cast and crew of some of the best movies ever made. It is truly wonderful, and a treat for our times.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Jack Butler is an associate editor at National Review Online.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

‘Dominating’ the Streets

By
Since the revolution in policing that began in the early 1990s, we have had a generation of peace and prosperity. Without the rule of law -- i.e., without order, without the presumption that the laws will be enforced -- that kind of societal flourishing is not possible. We are seeing now what happens when the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

‘Dominating’ the Streets

By
Since the revolution in policing that began in the early 1990s, we have had a generation of peace and prosperity. Without the rule of law -- i.e., without order, without the presumption that the laws will be enforced -- that kind of societal flourishing is not possible. We are seeing now what happens when the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Suicide of the Cities

By
I noted on Twitter last night that rioting, coming right after the virus, is a catastrophe for the cities. Regardless of whether Trump or Biden is elected in November, it's easy to envision the following happening: Americans will flee the cities as they did in the post-1968 era. Thirty years of great progress for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More