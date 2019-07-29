The Corner

Culture

A Theme Song

By
Jimmie Lunceford, American jazzman (1902–47) (via YouTube)

I have an Impromptus today, filled with disparate items, as an Impromptus is supposed to be. (I started this column in 2001 — so the 20th anniversary is in sight.) My lead item has to do with a rapper, the U.S. president, and the prime minister of Sweden.

The rapper has been arrested and jailed in Sweden. The president is knocking the prime minister for not springing him. (The rapper is American.) The prime minister’s government says, in short, Hey, Sweden is a democracy. We have a process: courts, prosecutors, etc. The PM is not a dictator who can say “Jail him” or “Spring him.”

This is why Western leaders often prefer to deal with dictators: Dictators can make things happen. Democracies have these frustrating old processes: the rule of law, separation of powers, and all that sissy stuff. (Long may it last.)

For many years, we conservatives noted a difference between us and the Left: They wanted the results, process be damned; we wanted the process, and if the process led to our desired results, fine — but the process was the important, fundamental thing.

I’m not confident that one side is better than the other in this regard. Most people, it seems to me, want what they want when they want it. The process is great when you get your way. Otherwise . . .

Comments

In any case, I’d like to share with you a song, shared with me by a friend of mine. It speaks to this theme I’m pushing, about the process. The song comes from 1939 and is “Tain’t What You Do (It’s How You Do It).” The song is by Sy Oliver and Trummy Young, popularized by Jimmie Lunceford. Have a listen.

Would that every political point had such an apt, infectious theme song.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

No, McConnell Isn’t ‘Moscow Mitch’

By
As an act of political theater, the Democrats’ recent attempt to cast Mitch McConnell in a bad light has been quite successful. The Internet is awash in headlines contending that he blocked election-security reforms despite warnings about ongoing Russian interference from Robert Mueller and the Senate ... Read More
PC Culture

Anti-Woke Comedians

By
‘It’s a sad state of affairs when a lady can’t have her hairy balls waxed,” Ricky Gervais said on Twitter, referring to a Canadian lawsuit in which a man posing as a woman seeks to force female beauticians to remove the hair from his masculine undercarriage. “You’re not interesting because you went ... Read More
Culture

#MeToo Killed the Office Romance

By
It must be a brave soul who dares to strike up a flirtatious conversation at the workplace microwave these days. Only ten percent of Americans report having met their mate at the office, a level that is half what it was in the 1990s. I wonder how Ally McBeal would look today. I picture a nervous HR weenie ... Read More
Elections

Some Questions for the Democratic Candidates

By
The Democratic presidential circus pitches its tent in Detroit this week. It will be especially entertaining if the presidential aspirants are asked some questions like these: For Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders especially, but others, too: Three of Barack Obama’s few large achievements were the ... Read More
White House

Resistance Inc.

By
Trump supporters are right to feel vindication after Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress. At times the special counsel seemed unfamiliar with the contents of his own report. He came across as aloof and confused and often unable to answer both Democratic and Republican questions to the lawmakers’ ... Read More