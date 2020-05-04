A Trendy Term That Colleges Should Drop

Progressives like to create new words and phrases when it suits their agenda of control. Among them is “Latinx.” It was settled upon more than a decade ago to solve the supposed problem that Spanish has the words “Latino” and “Latina” but does not have a gender-neutral equivalent.

Many colleges and universities have jumped on the bandwagon and use Latinx to refer to their Hispanic-related identity programs. The problem is that people in this group don’t like the term. In today’s Martin Center article, Shannon Watkins writes,

According to a 2019 study by a progressive-leaning marketing firm, the overwhelming majority of Hispanics in the United States do not want to be referred to as ‘Latinx.’ According to Mario Carrasco, co-owner of the firm ThinkNow Research, “98 percent of Latinos prefer other terms to describe their ethnicity.” While Carrasco describes himself and his colleagues as ‘progressive on social issues,’ they put their biases aside in order to get an accurate grasp of what terms people prefer.

Watkins notes that “Latinx” is foreign to the Spanish language. Nobody other than a few academics would use it.

What is really going on here is that progressives are pushing a new front in their war against Western traditions. Watkins explains,

While the change from ‘o’ to ‘x’ might seem minor to some, it is in fact an attempt by ideologues to impose a highly questionable theory of gender by distorting and policing language. On a practical level, university administrators’ recent relabeling assists gender radicals in adding ‘Latinx’ to the politically correct ‘Newspeak’ lexicon and removes the obvious truth that there are only two genders from the list of officially approved opinions.

We certainly can’t have that.