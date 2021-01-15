A U.N. Human-Rights Expert Speaks to a Genocide-Denying Website

In the latest episode demonstrating how authoritarian regimes and their advocates have weaponized the U.N. system, Alena Douhan, the U.N.’s special rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures, granted an interview this week to a fringe website that peddles genocide-denial content.

As I noted in my previous writing about Douhan’s work, her role was created by a 2014 U.N. Human Rights Council resolution authored by Iran and pushed by China, Venezuela, Cuba, Russia, and others. Since its creation, the office has served as an attack dog that acts on behalf of those regimes to inscribe a perverse understanding of sanctions and human rights …