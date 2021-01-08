A Video That Captures Just How Dangerous and Out-of-Control the Rampage in the Capitol Was

Members of law enforcement clash with pro-Trump protesters as they storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Ahmed Gaber/Reuters)

This video showing the moment Ashli Babbitt was shot and the minutes beforehand is upsetting, stunning, and key to understanding how confused and dangerous the situation was outside the Speaker’s Lobby on Wednesday.

There’s also this video that I hadn’t seen before showing how determined some of the rioters were to break through the Capitol’s defenses:

Did you see this one of people using each other to trample the police? Watch the cop screaming for help. #capitolriots pic.twitter.com/gCySJcBe8m — Sam Zee (@SamZComedy) January 8, 2021

On the other hand, there’s footage of officers literally welcoming the protesters into the Capitol: