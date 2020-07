A trans woman is a man who begins at some point to self-identify as a woman. Try telling that to the woke staff at Merriam-Webster dictionary, who are now defining a trans woman as “a woman who was identified as male at birth.” (For now, the definition of “woman” still stands as an “adult female person.”) This is utterly unscientific, politicized nonsense that must be resisted.

Madeleine Kearns is a staff writer at National Review .