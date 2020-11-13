A Year of Historic Firsts for GOP Women

On the homepage, I take a look at the Republicans who have flipped Democratic House seats in 2020. All of them are minorities, women, or veterans (in many cases two out of the three).

A few historic firsts:

In Oklahoma City, Republican Stephanie Bice flipped a Democratic seat, becoming the first Iranian-American ever elected to the U.S. Congress.

In New Mexico, Republican Yvette Harrell flipped a Democratic district, becoming the first Cherokee woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress.

In Southern California, Republicans Young Kim and Michelle Steel flipped Democratic seats. A Korean-American woman had never been elected to the U.S. Congress until Steel, Kim, and Democrat Marilyn Strickland of Washington won this November.