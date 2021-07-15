ABA Declares Book Ad ‘Violent’

So, I don’t know if you need any help convincing yourself that the institutions in our country are controlled by utterly deranged fanatics. But let me try.

The American Booksellers Association has issued this statement about the appearance of an advertisement in their monthly circular.

Abigail Shrier’s book is both authoritative and exceedingly moderate in its skeptical examination of the trends around “trans kids” and how they are treated. But the American Booksellers Association believes that merely advertising this book is a “violent incident.”

The promise of further concrete steps seems like it can only end in a call for more censorship of ideas, because publicizing those ideas is violence.

Advertisement

I’m not sure what else can be gleaned from this beyond the fact that our society’s institutions are led by malicious infants, who lash out insanely because everybody has been taught to respect certain tantrums. The near-term prognosis is that we should expect more censorship, dumber books, and dumber people.