The Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (Jason Reed/Reuters)

Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, and columnist for the Wall Street Journal, is an incredibly kind and courageous woman. She is also brilliant. I genuinely do not understand how anyone could listen to her testimony during the Senate Judiciary hearing on the Equality Act and not be persuaded by it — though, of course, most Democrats won’t budge an inch.