Abortion-Advocacy Groups Celebrate Mother’s Day

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

It’s become something of an annual tradition for abortion-advocacy groups to celebrate Mother’s Day with tweets and email campaigns, attempting to sidestep that they exist to protect the right to kill unborn children — the antithesis of motherhood.

It is most macabre coming from Planned Parenthood, which itself performs between one-third and half of all the annual abortions in the U.S. Last year, the organization reported performing a shocking 345,672 abortions, the highest number the group has ever performed in a single year.

Advertisement

That didn’t stop Planned Parenthood from wishing Twitter followers a happy Mother’s Day and, far more grotesque, fundraising off of the holiday via email. The email pitch contained a poem of sorts for mothers — “This one’s for the mothers raising families and moving mountains” — and concluded with a prominent postscript: “When hugs and kisses can’t be shared, meaningful words go a long way. Forward this email to a mom or maternal figure in your life and consider making a donation to Planned Parenthood in their honor.”

Celebrate Mother’s Day by donating to Planned Parenthood, so it can continue “helping” mothers in need by dispensing with their unborn children who made them mothers to begin with!

Not to be outdone, the Center for Reproductive Rights, one of the country’s most powerful abortion-rights activist groups, sent a much shorter missive, without the call for donations: “This Mother’s Day, and every day, we honor mothers around the world. We are so grateful for all that you do to protect the health and lives of women and to ensure everyone can make their own choice about whether and when to have a child. Together, we will continue to defend reproductive rights as basic human rights everywhere.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Twitter, the prominent abortion cheerleaders at NARAL Pro-Choice America offered a Mother’s Day wish list: “paid family leave,” “paid sick leave,” and “an end to pregnancy discrimination.”

It is almost unbelievably tone-deaf for organizations that exist to profit from unlimited abortion to use Mother’s Day as an occasion to burnish their brand. They get away with it because our culture prefers to ignore that, far from making women more free, abortion denigrates both women and motherhood.