Abortion and COVID Vaccines, Ctd.

Since I last wrote on this subject, I’ve read two additional helpful Public Discourse articles arguing that pro-lifers should be willing to take the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines when they become available. Fr. Matthew Schneider, LC, puts the key point well:

In the cases of both Pfizer and Moderna, we are dealing with cases of at least triply remote cooperation in evil with HEK293 cells, which are not morally relevant when considering receiving such a vaccine. . . . When you vaccinate, you cooperate remotely in the production of the vaccine, which cooperated remotely in the tests that appropriated and likely cooperated remotely in the evil of abortion, so this is at least triply remote cooperation by the time we are getting vaccinated.

