The Corner

Science & Tech

Abortion Debate Not about the Geography of Gestation

By

Transhumanists are technology addicts, which they see as the cure for every human problem. Last Sunday in the New York Times, transhumanist popularizer Zoltan Istvan applied a transhumanist analysis to the abortion controversy, arguing that allowing women who don’t want to be pregnant to transfer their unborn babies into artificial gestation chambers could resolve our never-ending pro-life versus pro-choice debate. From, “The Abortion Debate is Stuck: Are Artificial Wombs the Answer?”

Some major supporters of artificial wombs are transhumanists, who believe in using technology to improve human health, intelligence and quality of life. Women’s rights activists likewise support the research, aiming to free the female body.

But the promise of artificial wombs should appeal most to conservatives looking to reduce the 600,000 abortions performed annually in the United States, but pessimistic about the chance of overturning Roe any time soon. Every fetus that was going to be aborted but instead makes it into an artificial womb could be considered a life saved

Istvan concludes on a typically transhumanist technophilic note:

It is unlikely that the abortion debate will be resolved soon — certainly not as a legal matter. But as a practical and philosophical one, artificial wombs offer a way for both sides in the debate to move forward. The only question is whether we are willing to accept the increasingly central — and beneficial — role that technology can play in resolving what were once considered immutable human problems.

Please. The tragedy of millions of babies never allowed to be born isn’t caused by the geography of gestation. Women rarely abort because they don’t want to undergo pregnancy per se, but because they don’t want the child they are carrying — whether because of economic worries, abandonment by or pressure from the father, their life circumstances and goals, etc.. The eventual availability of gestation chambers would not change the equation.

Comments

The abortion question involves the deepest issues of existential meaning and the intrinsic dignity of human life. With the notable exception of ultrasound imaging — which reveals the reality of that which is about to be destroyed — technology has little role to play.

If the cultural inferno of abortion is ever to be extinguished, it will be by expanding the heart’s capacity to love. Technology can do many things to improve the human condition. But that isn’t one of them.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

Crush This Evil

By
Yesterday, in the Texan border town of El Paso, a young white supremacist opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. His intention, per a manifesto he left on the website 8chan, was to exact revenge against “the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” to forestall what he called “cultural ... Read More
Elections

The Democrats Break Left

By
The times, they are a-changin’ . . . Ah, the good ol’ days of . . . April, or so, when conservative critics of the Democratic party could still count on being lectured to about the enduring moderation of Team Blue and chastised for paying so much attention to such figures as Representative Alexandria ... Read More
Sports

U.S. Women’s Soccer Outearned the Men

By
In the aftermath of an impressive World Cup win for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team, the players and their fans grew increasingly lurid in demanding “equal pay” with the men’s team -- echoing the grievances aired in the team’s lawsuit against U.S Soccer for alleged sex discrimination. The gambit reached ... Read More
U.S.

‘You and Your Kind’

By
Charlie, it is true that New York City has very strict gun-control laws. It adopted them in the early 20th century during a wave of anti-immigrant hysteria. From the New York Times: In 1911, the first person convicted for illegal gun possession under New York's Sullivan law was Marino Rossi, who was arrested ... Read More
Elections

For the Democrats, It’s Winnowing Time

By
Winnow: verb. To expose (grain or other substances) to the wind or to a current of air so that the lighter particles (as chaff or other refuse matter) are separated or blown away. — Oxford English Dictionary It is time to dust off this marvelously appropriate verb for its quadrennial use to describe the ... Read More