Abortion-Rights Groups Stay Silent on Biden Assault Allegation

A sign in support of Planned Parenthood outside a town hall meeting for Sen. Bill Cassidy in Metairie, La., February 22, 2017. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

Kudos to The Daily Beast for asking prominent “women’s rights” organizations (i.e. abortion-rights advocacy groups) to respond to Tara Reade’s allegation that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her several decades ago. It isn’t terribly surprising that not a single one chose to offer a comment. From the article:

The Daily Beast contacted 10 top national pro-women organizations for this story, including Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the National Organization for Women. Most organizations did not respond to a detailed request for comment about the allegation by Tara Reade, a former staff assistant in Biden’s Senate office who has accused the former vice president of forcibly penetrating her with his fingers in the early 1990s. Others replied and did not provide a statement. One prominent women’s political group cited a scheduling conflict and asked to be kept “in mind for other opportunities!” When pressed if the following day would work better, an associate said it would not, citing another scheduling conflict.

I, for one, am highly curious as to what “scheduling conflict” a political organization might have that would preclude its executives from sending a comment via email, especially given that the overwhelming majority of the country presently finds itself under government-enforced lockdown.

One need not believe Reade’s story nor even investigate it particularly closely to notice the manifest hypocrisy on display here. Activists who once swore on the progressive Bible of “believe all women” now busy themselves pretending that a woman and possible victim named Tara Reade doesn’t exist. A brief reminder of how these groups conducted themselves during the battle over Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation helpfully illuminates their wicked double standard.

Advertisement

Planned Parenthood, NARAL, and several other groups that sidestepped The Daily Beast’s questions spent the fall of 2018 capitalizing on their claim of representing “women’s rights,” insisting that no man could be a public servant if he had been accused (credibly or otherwise) of assault. The stakes were too high, they said. No one deserved a spot on the Court, it was just a job interview, and Kavanaugh had failed.

In October 2018, Planned Parenthood tweeted, “We still believe Julie Swetnick,” referring to the woman who, without a single witness or piece of corroborating evidence, accused Kavanaugh of having facilitated a gang-rape ring in high school. Swetnick and her attorney Michael Avenatti were subsequently referred to the Justice Department and the FBI for criminal investigation for possibly making false allegations, yet Planned Parenthood’s tweet in support of this woman remains online — and the organization hasn’t a word to say about Reade’s comparatively plausible story.

Advertisement

NARAL, meanwhile, conducted a months-long fundraising campaign in 2018 off of its effort to keep Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court, flooding the Capitol with women dressed in Handmaid’s Tale garb — both before and after the misconduct allegations emerged. That all of these groups vociferously opposed Kavanaugh’s nomination long before there was a whiff of a misconduct accusation underscores their hypocrisy. For them, it was never about whether Kavanaugh had actually committed wrongdoing; it was, from the beginning, an effort to keep from the bench a man whom they assumed would pose a threat to the jurisprudence that imposes our national policy of abortion on demand.

Advertisement

Their non-response to Reade’s claim crystallizes the point. Using their immense wealth and social-media clout, these organizations trumpeted Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations far and wide, ignoring that even after a thorough investigation, she had failed to produce a single witness to confirm that she and Kavanaugh had so much as met — a stark contrast to Reade, who was employed by the man she is accusing.

But to the abortion-rights advocate, the facts about these allegations don’t matter in the slightest. All that matters is preserving the status quo on abortion, and on that, Joe Biden is their man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his abhorrent insistence on calling himself “personally pro-life,” Biden has spent his career growing steadily more supportive of a woman’s “right to choose” and has promised during this campaign to appoint only justices who embrace Roe v. Wade, to “codify” that Supreme Court ruling, and to force taxpayers to underwrite elective abortion procedures. It isn’t difficult to grasp why groups that exist for the sole purpose of protecting unlimited legal abortion have lost their tongues.

Their silence demonstrates what was already abundantly clear: The women who claimed to have been abused by Kavanaugh were but a weapon in the hands of militant abortion-rights activists, who virtue signal about “women’s rights” only when it will assist them in protecting their right to profit from ending unborn human life.