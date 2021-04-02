About 40 Percent of Adults in the United States Have Received One Dose of a COVID Vaccine

Dr. Mayank Amin administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Helen Pepe, 94, at a clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Collegeville, Pa., March 7, 2021. (Hannah Beier/Reuters)

America is hitting a milestone: 100 million people across the country have gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

There are about 257 million adults living in the United States (and only those aged 16 and above may receive a COVID vaccine), so that means nearly 40 percent of all adults in the country have gotten at least one dose.

The United States is now averaging three million shots a day. That’s a mix of first and second doses, but back-of-the-envelope math suggests that by the end of April or early May we’ll be close to having 60 percent of the U.S. adult population with at least one shot in their arms.

I should emphasize again that that’s my rough estimate, and it will depend on demand for the vaccine holding steady. According to a new Kaiser Health News poll, 62 percent of Americans want the vaccine as soon as possible (or have already received it), 17 percent are taking a “wait and see” approach, while 20 percent of Americans do not want to be vaccinated. (That last group is comprised of 7 percent of Americans who say they’ll get the shot if required and 13 percent who say they definitely will not get it.) I think that many still in the wait-and-see camp will want to get vaccinated as they see their friends and family get the vaccine and experience no adverse side effects. That wait-and-see number has already nearly been cut in half since January (when 31 percent of Americans said they were still making up their minds).