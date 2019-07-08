The Corner

Sports

About That Alleged World Cup Pay Gap

By
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and team mates celebrate winning the Women’s World Cup with the trophy, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

After the U.S. women’s soccer team won the World Cup on Sunday, a major focus from the team and the media was a complaint over an alleged gender-pay disparity. Several media outlets published articles claiming there was a discriminatory pay gap relative to the men’s World Cup that needed to be remedied. Articles in the Washington Post, CNBC, and Business Insider pointed to the difference in total World Cup prize pools ($30 million for the women in 2019 versus $400 million for the men in 2018) and individual pay on the winning team ($110,000 for the winning female players in 2019 vs. $420,000 for the 2018 winning male players). Almost all of these articles were misinformed.

In reality, relative to the men’s World Cup, it was actually the women’s teams that were being paid a much larger share of what they brought in. While these articles noted that the U.S. women’s team brings in more money than the men’s team, they all managed to ignore the more-relevant disparity in revenue: The men’s tournament brought in over $6 billion in revenue in 2018, while the women’s tournament is estimated to only have brought in $131 million in 2019. The prize pools are taken from those revenue totals. In other words, the women’s prize pool was approximately 23 percent of their total revenue, while the men’s prize pool consisted of approximately 7 percent of revenue. The winning men’s players received only about four times as much as the winning female players, despite bringing in over 45 times as much revenue. These numbers should make it obvious that there is no substantive case that the women’s team is underpaid relative to their male counterparts, but the media managed to ignore those facts.

Comments

Instead the media focused on comparisons between the U.S. women’s team and the U.S. men’s team, constantly pointing to the fact that the former wins a lot more than the latter. But that comparison makes no sense. Each team should be compared relative to its peers, or at least to its equivalents in the other league. The fact that the women win more is irrelevant, as they play in a different league against a different level of competition. It’s safe to assume the U.S. women would have trouble competing at a similar level as the men. It would be like comparing the earnings of a great Arena League football team to those of a bad NFL team. A lot of the confusion stems from the media focusing on the fact that the U.S. women’s team brings in more revenue than the U.S. men’s team, but that metric — based on a different number of games and focused solely on the U.S. teams — is irrelevant when it comes to the prize pools for an international competition.

Almost everyone who read about this topic from mainstream press sources came away with the impression that the women’s teams were being treated unfairly in the World Cup despite the numbers clearly telling a different story. That’s a problem with the press, not discriminatory pay.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

How Can Presidential Candidates Be So Silly?

By
If California senator Kamala Harris is elected president in 2020 and reelected in 2024, by the time she leaves office 114 months from now she might have a coherent answer to the question of whether Americans should be forbidden to have what 217 million of them currently have: private health insurance. Her 22 ... Read More
Elections

Could Justin Amash Cost Trump Reelection?

By
Now that Representative Justin Amash has left the Republican party, he’ll be getting some calls asking whether he plans to run for president in 2020. Never Trumpers and consultants and left-wing billionaires will be jostling with Libertarian-party leaders for meetings with him -- all convinced that his ... Read More
Culture

The Overreach of LGBTQ Activism

By
In his History of Sexuality, Foucault noted that it was only in the 19th century that we began to define people by their desires. That’s when “homosexual became a personage,” “a type of life,” a “morphology.” Foucault -- yes, that Foucault -- thought this reductive and distracting. What would he ... Read More
Film & TV

Thirty Years on, Seinfeld Still Can’t Be Beat

By
‘Do you know what this is all about? Do you know why we’re here?” Thirty years ago, these words introduced the world to Seinfeld. They came from Jerry Seinfeld himself, doing one of the standup bits that often appeared in episodes, and to this day they serve as a succinct description the show’s ethos. ... Read More
Immigration

A Modest Immigration Proposal

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) believes that American detention centers that house illegal aliens — over 1 million illegal arrivals during the last six months alone — are similar to “concentration camps.” A storm of criticism met her historically fallacious comparisons. Ocasio-Cortez ... Read More
U.S.

Andy Ngo, Antifa, KKK, RICO

By
Conservative journalist Tom McArdle has a very worthwhile piece in the new outfit Issues & Insights analyzing possible legal responses to ongoing brutal Antifa attacks -- such as this week’s hospitalizing assault on journalist Andy Ngo in Portland, Ore. -- using the federal Racketeer Influenced and ... Read More