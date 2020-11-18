About That Clark County Special Election 

It’d be a full-time job keeping up with the bad information in the president’s tweets, but here’s one that caught my attention. Last night, he claimed a huge victory in Nevada:

Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact! https://t.co/TLHnFKNN6g — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

There was a reason why Clark County actually certified its presidential results, but not in the local race that Trump touted: