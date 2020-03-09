The Corner

U.S.

About That Coronavirus Psychological Response Mechanism…

By
MTA workers disinfect the subway station while people exit the station in Manhattan, March 4, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

In response to Tweeting the Market Back to Life

Some media voices are behaving as if the most concerning aspect about the ongoing coronavirus crisis is that some people are calling it the “Wuhan virus,” a label that they contend is racist. One would think that the most concerning aspect of the coronavirus is that it can, you know, kill people, particularly if they’re elderly or immunocompromised.

A few posts below, Michael observes, “most of us have an instinctive opinion that the world is either too easily panicked or too difficult to rouse from sleepwalking.”

Over the past two decades, we’ve had a lot of (thankfully) false alarms or problems that turned out less severe than people initially feared: Y2K, a lot of the post-9/11 terror alerts, the talk of mega-hurricanes after Katrina, Jade Helm, the Ebola virus on U.S. soil, the idea of Trump’s being a Nazi dictator, the false nuclear missile launch alarm text sent out in Hawaii, the idea that tax cuts or the end of net neutrality was going to kill us all, the idea that killing Qasem Soleimani would lead to World War Three . . .We’ve been warned about a lot of Big Bad Scenarios that did not come to pass.

I wonder if the past experiences with those not-so-bad outcomes or threats that didn’t materialize cultivated an instinctive cynicism and nonchalance, and that some people now simply don’t believe that a Big Bad Scenario could happen.

Comments

They’ve been conditioned to see any ominous development as just another news cycle shiny object to try to score points about — or yet another attempt by those in media who can’t stand the president to, say, for the millionth time, that Trump is history’s greatest monster. Or, the possibility that coronavirus is an actual Big Bad Scenario is so scary to some people that they can’t cope, and embrace denial by treating it like just another news-cycle shiny object to try to score points about.

As for the inevitable “it’s not going to be the Big Bad Scenario” arguments, as noted in today’s Jolt: A) Just because it’s not big bad for you, doesn’t mean it’s not a potential Big Bad Scenario for the 11 million Americans over age 65 with poor or fair health; and B) The U.S. has 46,500 medical ICU beds and hospitals can maybe double that in an emergency. On any given day, they’re about two-thirds full, normally. The goal now has to be to keep the number of people requiring treatment below that 90,000 or so number.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Elections

When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
Elections

When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
Politics & Policy

How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Politics & Policy

How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More