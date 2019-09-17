About Those ‘Witnesses’

Much is being made of the seven new supposed witnesses supposedly corroborating Deborah Rameriz’s story. Here, for instance, is a tweet from Vox (just explaining the news, as always):

Sen. Kennedy asked Brett Kavanaugh directly: “Are Ramirez’s allegations about you true?” He responded, “None of the witnesses in the room support that. If that had happened, that would have been the talk of campus in our freshman dorm.” The @NYTimes is reporting that it was. — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 16, 2019

But Byron York goes through each of the seven as related in the new anti-Kavanaugh book. Long story short, they aren’t witnesses (most have just picked up gossip) and they often hadn’t heard that it was Kavanaugh who was involved in the alleged incident.