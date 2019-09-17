The Corner

About Those ‘Witnesses’

Much is being made of the seven new supposed witnesses supposedly corroborating Deborah Rameriz’s story. Here, for instance, is a tweet from Vox (just explaining the news, as always):

But Byron York goes through each of the seven as related in the new anti-Kavanaugh book. Long story short, they aren’t witnesses (most have just picked up gossip) and they often hadn’t heard that it was Kavanaugh who was involved in the alleged incident.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

