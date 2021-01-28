The Biden administration announced yesterday that it will “examine the effect” of the Trump administration’s repeal of the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule. Stanley Kurtz has tirelessly chronicled the efforts to implement and repeal AFFH and its consequences for American communities. I have also weighed in on AFFH from time to time, including testimony before the House Committee on Financial Services. Among many other things, the rule is a breathtaking expansion of racial bean-counting and usurpation of local self-governance. Just one of my concerns about the rule is outlined here.
The Corner
Affirmatively Furthering Government Control
