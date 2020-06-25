The Corner

Law & the Courts

AG Barr Confirms: Strzok Notes Are for January 5 White House Meeting

By

I have a column up on the homepage today about developments in the Flynn case. In the main, I address a new revelation: The Justice Department has just disclosed to Sidney Powell, General Michael Flynn’s attorney, handwritten notes attributed to fired FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok. The notes describe a meeting very early in 2017 that included discussion of the Bureau’s then-ongoing investigation of Flynn. The participants were the political and law-enforcement leadership of the Obama administration: President Obama, Vice President Biden, national-security adviser Susan Rice, deputy attorney general Sally Yates, and FBI director James Comey.

As I explain in the column, there has been some confusion in the commentary about Strzok’s notes, in particular regarding the date of the meeting and whether there was more than one meeting. We already knew that the five just-mentioned officials had met on January 5, 2017. But a submission to the court by Ms. Powell dated Strzok’s notes on January 4, thus suggesting that there had been a meeting on a date earlier than January 5 (presumably January 4), in which the same five participants discussed the same topic. (Obviously, if Strzok’s notes are from January 4, they could not describe a meeting that didn’t happen until January 5.)

To the contrary, I have contended that the Strzok notes are actually about the January 5 meeting, meaning they can’t be from January 4.

Comments

Attorney general Bill Barr appears to have confirmed that the notes relate to the January 5 meeting. He appeared on Verdict with Ted Cruz, a podcast the senator hosts along with Michael Knowles. The episode is here, and the relevant discussion begins a little more than 16 minutes in. While the discussion confirms that the notes describe some of what was discussed at the January 5 White House meeting, it left unaddressed whether Strzok was present (I do not believe he was) and, assuming he wasn’t, who might have briefed Strzok about the meeting. (I suspect the notes, which are very sketchy, are third-hand, at best.)

As I explain in the column, the notes could be significant in the sense that they are additional confirmation of an important meeting. They do not, however, tell us anything of significance that we did not already know from other documents already disclosed.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Understating Black-on-Black Murders

By
About three weeks ago, we published my column, “The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard.” In it, I made a point about black-on-black murders, drawing on FBI statistics from 2016. Though the data I drew from the published stats was accurate, there are caveats that I did not explain. When additional information ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Understating Black-on-Black Murders

By
About three weeks ago, we published my column, “The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard.” In it, I made a point about black-on-black murders, drawing on FBI statistics from 2016. Though the data I drew from the published stats was accurate, there are caveats that I did not explain. When additional information ... Read More
Culture

YouTube’s Transgender Problem

By
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More
Culture

YouTube’s Transgender Problem

By
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More
History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
History

Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ

By
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More