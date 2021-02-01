Again: Where Does DeSantis Get His Apology?

FL is largely open, NY far more restricted.
FL has 2M+ more residents than NY & far more seniors.
FL 26k COVID deaths, NY 43k.
As of 1/30, FL 7,600 new cases (+4.3%), NY 10,800 (+6.3%)
FL ~6k hospitalized, NY ~8k.
FL ahead of NY on vaccinations: https://t.co/JVbArZo29C pic.twitter.com/D4ETs9brMz
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 1, 2021
I wondered whether the media would turn on New York governor Andrew Cuomo, and they are. Today the New York Times has a brutal story on Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic, particularly its distribution of the vaccine.