Against Alexandra DeSanctism

Fans pose as they await a gala screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. (Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters)

My esteemed and learned colleague Alexandra DeSanctis has been to the new Star Wars movie and gives it a hearty “Meh,” or maybe “Meh plus.” This is the proper reaction. No, The Rise of Skywalker isn’t terrible. The last hour isn’t bad. It’s better than The Last Jedi. It doesn’t much matter, does it? We’re all tired of these movies.

I take exception to Alexandra’s complaint about movies in general, however. Want to see a movie that isn’t a sequel, a rehash, a rehash of a sequel, or a moronic comedy about Ryan Reynolds giving voice to a yellow toy? Well then, go to a movie that isn’t a sequel, a rehash, etc. There are 950 or so of them being released every year! What’s more, they’re playing right there next to the blockbusters at the manyplex! I’m guessing the last movie Alexandra saw in theaters was Frozen II — also not great. But what about Ford v Ferrari? Or The Peanut Butter Falcon or A Hidden Life or Pain and Glory or Richard Jewell? I didn’t love Knives Out, but many others did, and anyway it’s something different. Same goes for Jojo Rabbit. 1917 is worth seeing. Or, if you don’t mind going dark, try Uncut Gems. (Check out my ten best list for the year here.)

Alexandra writes, “It’s immensely difficult to find a movie playing that isn’t a sequel, a prequel, a sequel or prequel that isn’t part of a superhero franchise, a cartoon, a live-action version of a cartoon, a remake, or a movie version of a book that’s either worse than the book or based on a book that isn’t even worth reading.” Immensely difficult? Not difficult at all. “Why does the world offer me nothing to eat and drink but junk food and beer?” asked the man who chose to live inside a 7-Eleven.