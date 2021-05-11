Age of Wonders, Etc.

We do live in a time in which many of our most important and prestigious institutions cannot seem to do anything right — but we also live in a time in which scientists are using the AIDS virus to cure the “bubble boy” disease. From the AP:

Patients now are treated with twice-weekly doses of antibiotics and germ-fighting antibodies, but it’s not a permanent solution. Doctors think gene therapy might be. They remove some of a patient’s blood cells, use a disabled AIDS virus to insert a healthy version of the gene that the kids need, and return the cells through an IV.

Seems to be working. Well done.