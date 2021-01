If members of the national media really do intend to cover the Biden administration with the tough questions, scrutiny, skepticism, and fact-checking that they deemed a professional duty and point of pride in the Trump years, they probably ought to stop describing White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s briefing as akin to “running into a friend you haven’t seen in four years.”

Advertisement

The well-documented gripe of those of us on the right is that the comparison isn’t just a metaphor.