Yuval Levin has (as he mentioned) outlined one way of thinking about how the federal government should and should not help the states through the current crisis. Robert Inman and David Skeel have laid out another. Both approaches strike me as intelligent ways of helping the states do what they need to do in a national emergency while not wasting federal dollars or rewarding states for irresponsibility; either would be better than what the political process will probably give us.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru