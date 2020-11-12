The Corner

Politics & Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) in Queens, N.Y., February 22, 2020 (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, Va.,-area representative Abigail Spanberger, have urged the party to abandon its fondness for such progressive items as socialism and defunding the police. Former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill suggested that Democrats back off from focusing on “transsexuals,” (a call from which she herself backed off under pressure). West Virginia senator Joe Manchin has colorfully joined their ranks, responding to the defund proposal with “defund, my butt,” and promising not to abolish the Senate filibuster or pack the Supreme Court.

Naturally, New York City–area representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, first elected in 2018, has aggressively rejected such overtures, claiming they lack evidence, and that attacks against Democrats on this basis are rooted in “racial resentment” and thus, apparently, without substance or merit. But Manchin’s apparent insistence on staking out his moderate place in the Democratic Party has elicited a response from Ocasio-Cortez that perfectly encapsulates her Millennial, clap-back brand. Behold its eloquence:

You have heard that a picture says a thousand words. What does this one say, exactly? The intended message is likely aggrandizement for her, to emphasize the apparent biting power of her death stare, to reinforce the supposed power of her brand, and to send a signal to another member of Congress that he ought to watch his back. But what I see is a perfect example of her brand of Millennial posturing: imagining that to send out a wordless tweet is somehow to “own” a member of the Senate with an entirely different constituency and a somewhat different set of priorities from hers. It is probably impossible to convince Representative Ocasio-Cortez that her approach might be in error, that what works in Queens might not work in West Virginia (or elsewhere). It is her right to continue in persistence of this belief — just as it is Manchin’s right to continue in persistence of his. But it must be nice for her to be able to believe such things from a safe Democratic seat.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Defined

By
Since last week, when we first learned of election results that were surprisingly close at the presidential level and unexpectedly bad for Democrats at the congressional level (and elsewhere), there has been a low-level civil war brewing within the Democratic Party. More moderate members, such as Richmond, ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
Elections

A Careful Voter-Fraud Review

By
On the menu today: a careful review of recent voter-fraud cases, and how this dispels the trite, inaccurate claims that “voter fraud doesn’t exist”; perspective on what recent voter-fraud cases have proven and the scale of the problem; and something my critical readers will probably love: looking back to ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
White House

Will Trump Ride Off into the Sunset?

By
I once wrote that whenever Donald Trump exits office, he will likely leave as a “tragic hero.” Over two millennia ago, the Athenian tragedian Sophocles first described the archetype in his portraits of an angry and old but still fearsome Ajax, and heroic but stubborn and self-fixated Antigone. In the ... Read More
Elections

The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy

By
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More
Elections

The Completely Insane Electoral College Strategy

By
Why limit yourself to the far-fetched when the utterly fantastical is an option? President Donald Trump’s challenges of the outcome of the presidential race in several razor-thin battleground states are unlikely to succeed. Faced with this prospect, some allies of the president are advocating, or ... Read More
Culture

Obama’s Utopian Vision

By
Today, The Atlantic carries an excerpt from a forthcoming memoir written by former president Barack Obama. In a section in which he lightly grapples with the view of American history popularized by Ta-Nehisi Coates in which “this nation’s ideals have always been secondary to conquest and subjugation, a racial ... Read More
Culture

Obama’s Utopian Vision

By
Today, The Atlantic carries an excerpt from a forthcoming memoir written by former president Barack Obama. In a section in which he lightly grapples with the view of American history popularized by Ta-Nehisi Coates in which “this nation’s ideals have always been secondary to conquest and subjugation, a racial ... Read More
White House

Brief Biden

By
The Electoral College votes on December 14, 2020. Until that day, there is formally no president-elect. Traditionally, when an election’s outcome is not disputed and the losing candidate has conceded, the winner on Election Day is treated as the president-elect well before then. That includes receiving daily ... Read More
White House

Brief Biden

By
The Electoral College votes on December 14, 2020. Until that day, there is formally no president-elect. Traditionally, when an election’s outcome is not disputed and the losing candidate has conceded, the winner on Election Day is treated as the president-elect well before then. That includes receiving daily ... Read More