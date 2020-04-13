The Corner

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shouldn’t Wait for That Call from Joe Biden

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expresses disappointment that Joe Biden has not reached out to her. The only real reason that Biden has to reach out to her is if he feels that her lack of support, or lack of enthusiastic support, will make the difference between victory and defeat in some key state. There are very few voters that Biden can win over through AOC that he can’t win over through Bernie Sanders — and Bernie Sanders just endorsed Biden today.

Biden is either going to rise or fall in November based upon on his own strengths and weaknesses as a candidate. AOC has a vastly overinflated sense of her own importance to the 2020 presidential election.

