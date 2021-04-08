The Corner

Elections

All the Right Enemies, Continued

By
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.) speaks during CPAC in Orlando, Fla., February 26, 2021. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Florida’s agricultural and consumer services commissioner, Nikki Fried, is the Democratic front-runner to challenge Governor Ron DeSantis next year. Fried was vaccinated yesterday:

I’m not sure what about being inoculated with a vaccine developed under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed — and made available to her under DeSantis’s distribution plan — makes Fried swell up with personal pride in her own “real strength.” A feeling of gratitude toward the scientists responsible for producing this safe and effective medical miracle in such short order would seem to be the proper emotional response to being offered it.

Ron DeSantis really is blessed with all the right enemies.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest