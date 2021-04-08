All the Right Enemies, Continued

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R., Fla.) speaks during CPAC in Orlando, Fla., February 26, 2021. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Florida’s agricultural and consumer services commissioner, Nikki Fried, is the Democratic front-runner to challenge Governor Ron DeSantis next year. Fried was vaccinated yesterday:

Ron DeSantis said if he vaxxed publicly it would be a “gun show.” He chose not to, continuing his clown show. Here is what real strength looks like. pic.twitter.com/jPvvrxGw2F — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) April 7, 2021

I’m not sure what about being inoculated with a vaccine developed under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed — and made available to her under DeSantis’s distribution plan — makes Fried swell up with personal pride in her own “real strength.” A feeling of gratitude toward the scientists responsible for producing this safe and effective medical miracle in such short order would seem to be the proper emotional response to being offered it.

Advertisement

Ron DeSantis really is blessed with all the right enemies.