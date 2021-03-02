‘Alzheimer’s Be Not Proud’

I wrote today on the home page about my Mom and Alzheimer’s disease:

. . . I’ve come to believe that this crushing disease does not, during almost all its progression, achieve as complete a victory as it might seem.

It takes away so much. The ability to live independently. The ability to talk. And in the end, the ability, or will, to eat. There are no heartening stories of Alzheimer’s survivors.

But our personhood is so strong that the disease, even in its late stages, can’t fully extinguish the human personality. No, the spark is still there, flickering, very difficult to detect at times, but there.