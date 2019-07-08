America Is Not Suffering from an Excess of Nationalism

One point Jonah has always made in our long-running debate about nationalism is that a little nationalism is okay for the sake of national cohesion. I’d think even someone who wants just a dollop of nationalism would be alarmed at recent events, with a major American political party getting closer and closer to advocating for open borders and a major corporation — prodded by one sports celebrity — recoiling from use of a historical American flag. A couple of tanks and a flyover at the Mall on the Fourth — which I think add to the experience, rather than detract from it, by the way — are as nothing compared to the ongoing and growing assault against the foundations of our nation, its borders, its symbols, its history, its heroes.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. @richlowry