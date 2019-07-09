American Psychological Association Pushes Polyamory

Remember when psychologists’ goal was to help people live balanced and ordered lives? Now, it seems, the profession’s highest purpose is to empower and validate people’s deepest desires and sexual urges without having to suffer “stigma” or any adverse judgments from themselves or society.

Hence, the American Psychological Association has launched the “Non-Monogamy Task Force,” the goal of which seem to be the promotion of sexual anarchy and the muting of polyamorists’ moral consciences:

The APA Division 44 Consensual Non-monogamy Task Force promotes awareness and inclusivity about consensual non-monogamy and diverse expressions of intimate relationships. These include but are not limited to: people who practice polyamory, open relationships, swinging, relationship anarchy and other types of ethical non-monogamous relationships. Finding love and/or sexual intimacy is a central part of most people’s life experience. However, the ability to engage in desired intimacy without social and medical stigmatization is not a liberty for all. This task force seeks to address the needs of people who practice consensual non-monogamy, including their intersecting marginalized identities.

That sounds wholesome.

How did the great Cole Porter put it?

In olden days, a glimpse of stocking

Was looked on as something shocking.

But now, God knows,

Anything goes.