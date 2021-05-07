American Travelers Must Beware of England’s COVID Stasi

The complete and total dearth of any appetite for civil liberty here in the United Kingdom (whence I write) is a sorry sight to behold. The government’s unilateral abridgment of the freedom of association, which was understandable at the outset of the pandemic over a year ago, has still yet to relent in spite of the fact that over half of the British population has now been fully vaccinated. Included in this half of the citizenry are, naturally enough, those most vulnerable to serious illness and/or death at the hands of the virus. There is really no reason for there …