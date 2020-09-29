The Corner

Amy Barrett on What’s Most Important in Life — Life! Especially the Life of Each and Every Child

By

This conversation Phil Muñoz at Notre Dame had with Amy Coney Barrett and Amul Thapar is worth watching in its entirety. But if you don’t have time for that, please fast forward to 30–31 (if you’re really pressed) minutes in. Barrett talks about her family, her marriage, the surprise adoption of John Peter and her youngest, Benjamin, who has Down Syndrome. She talks about what a gift Benjamin has been to each member of the family. Human life is what’s most important, raising children is most important. She has a memento mori reflection moment, too, talking about how the cemetery on Notre Dame’s campus helps with focus on what really matters. So here we are having this massive national fight. But the most important thing Amy Barrett will ever do has nothing to do with the Supreme Court. That’s focusing for everyone in America who is never going to be in the Supreme Court or hold some kind of national office or platform. The family is the most important work. Giving a child love and a shot at life is the greatest gift. Whatever you think about the timing of a vote or anything else, can we rally around this in renewed ways, please?

Amy Barrett on the national stage is good for us, if we let her be.

Elections

The Jerry Springer Debate

By
It’s a shame that Joe Biden couldn’t attend Tuesday night's debate. Okay, Biden was in attendance, but during the 90 minutes, it felt like he barely ever finished a complete sentence. It’s not clear that President Trump necessarily won the night, in the sense that people who were leaning against ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

By
After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett. They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Inside the Mueller Farce

By
The publication of Andrew Weissmann’s book Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation enables us to see what was always suspected by many to have been a fanatical determination on the part of the Mueller investigative team to destroy President Trump. The administration had to be destroyed because Mueller ... Read More
Elections

The First Debate Showed Why Biden Will Win

By
Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, and that will be enough to win him the election this November. This much has been clear since Super Tuesday this year during the Democratic primaries. In 2016, Hillary split several very important states with Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday, and those she won, she won without ... Read More
