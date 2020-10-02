The Corner

Law & the Courts

Amy Coney Barrett Participated in a ‘Mock Court’ on the Obamacare Case

By

Reports the Los Angeles Times:

Just one week before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she has been nominated to replace, Barrett participated in a mock court hearing on the pending case. She was part of an eight-judge panel that heard the mock arguments, conducted at William & Mary Law School. . . .

Five of the judges ruled that one part of the law — the so-called individual mandate, which Congress has already effectively nullified — was unconstitutional, but that the rest of the healthcare law could stay in place. The other three judges would have thrown out the case, arguing that the conservative states challenging the law did not have standing to bring the suit.

It’s not known which side Barrett was on because the participants’ votes were not revealed, according to a person who viewed the session and declined to be identified. . . .

Comments

During the mock session, Barrett asked skeptical questions about whether the government’s taxing authority still justified keeping the individual mandate. According to the recollections of the person who viewed the session, she asked several questions about its constitutionality.

So, every judge involved let the law stand, though their reasons varied.

The idea that confirming Barrett would kill the Affordable Care Act was always silly, and of course her “ruling” on a mock court  — which the article refers to as an “educational role-playing exercise[]” — doesn’t bind Barrett if she actually hears the case. But this really should put an end to the panic.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Elections

The President Tests Positive for COVID

By
On the menu today: Just when you thought the year 2020 had thrown all its curveballs, it brings out one of the wildest ones yet. The president, the First Lady, and presidential aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, and as of this writing, they’re fine. Hopefully they’ll stay fine. But ... Read More
Education

Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences

By
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More
Education

Diversity Mania Has Infected the Hard Sciences

By
Can't any field be left alone to function on the basis of ability? To the zealots who are pushing the diversity agenda, no. They demand that "diversity" be the top goal even in the sciences, which are now expected to ensure equal "representation" of all groups. In today's Martin Center article, Professor ... Read More